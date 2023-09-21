PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay County is experiencing a critical blood shortage, and One Blood Donation Center hasn’t been able to give enough units of blood to hospitals.

“Over the last two months, they haven’t met their goals,” said Public Information Officer Valerie Sale. “Each month, the local hospitals give them a goal for blood units to be donated, and they haven’t met them in July, August and we’re on track again for September to fall far short of that goal.”

One Blood and Bay County Officials have organized a week’s worth of blood drives. There will be one a day, Monday through Friday. Local hospitals need more blood for life-saving emergencies. Sale says there are specific blood types that are especially needed.

“They’re in need of a positive, a negative positive and negative blood types especially,” said Sale. “If you know what your blood type is and you’re one of those, it’s really important to give.”

The drives will be located all throughout the county to make it convenient for everyone. You can make an appointment, but walk-ins are welcome and encouraged. County officials are just hoping residents will come to the rescue and support the cause.

“They have always stepped up in the past. And we’ll do that again this year,” said Bay County Chairman Tommy Hamm. “You could come out and donate blood and probably get a free cookie at the same time.”

Donors will receive a T-shirt, a $20 gift card, and a wellness check-up. For the schedule and locations of next week’s blood drive, or to make an appointment, click here.