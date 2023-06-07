PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This summer, Bay County kids are learning to grill.

University of Florida’s Bay County extension hosted its 9th annual Tailgate Cooking Camp.

On Monday, the young chefs learned about safety and the different types of seasoning.

“I put a bunch of sriracha and some sweet stuff so after you ate it for a while it became sweet,” one young chef said.

On Tuesday it was time to fire up the grills.

“You’re going to put your newspaper in the chimney you’ll put charcoal on top of that, you light the newspaper,” University of Florida’s Bay County Extension’s Youth Development Paula Davis said. “It’ll burn all the way up and you’ll start getting fire. After it gets kind of gray at the top, they’ll dump the coals…Then they will bring their proteins out, put them on, and start cooking them.”

Each chef has their own technique.

“We’re just looking to get grill marks first and we just let it sit for one side for a minute or two to get those grill marks,” young chef Garrett Carmon said.

Throughout the week they’ll learn to cook chicken, beef, shrimp, and pork.

On Thursday, they will compete to see who is the best grill master.

The winner with be decided by a group of community volunteers.

“We have judges that will come in to actually taste test each of the pieces and they’ll decide who the winner is,” Davis said. “I won’t even know until I get all the score sheets”.

The winners will go to the district competition in July.

From there they could compete at the state competition in the fall.

Evelyn Moyers won the state competition for the best pork in 2017.

She said the skills she learned through the grill tailgate camp helped her provide for her family during Hurricane Michael.

“I cooked for ten people and we used food that would have otherwise gone bad to feed everybody after the hurricane,” Moyers said.

Click here for more information on all the programs Bay County Extension is offering this summer.