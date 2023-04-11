PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City is taking over an existing park from Bay County.

County officials decided to hand over Chapman Park to the city.

The park, located off Lisenby Avenue and Airport Road, is in the heart of the Forest Park community and was severely damaged in Hurricane Michael.

Bay County used FEMA funding to build a new playground, but county officials felt it made more sense for Panama City to become the caretaker.

City commissioner Jenna Haligas said this will be only the third city park north of 23rd Street.

“We have a lot of parks and we’re really proud of that but most of our parks are on the south side so this is going to be great,” Haligas said. “It’s going to add to the inventory that we need really bad in the northern part of the city.”

Chapman used to be home to the R.L. Turner Little League which played for the World Series championship in 1996. The storm destroyed the ball fields.

City officials will host a charrette at Chapman Park in early May to determine what to do with the facility.