PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over the last few years our medical personnel has been working hard, and with COVID and Hurricane Michael hitting the Panhandle hard.

Health Officer Sandon Speedling of the Bay County Department of Health wanted to reach out to the public Wednesday morning to let everyone know that they have their back.

“So our county has been in a more or less chronic state of recovery over these last three and a half years, and this is an opportunity for our health department to re-engage with everyone and let everyone know that our services are still here,” Speedling said. “We’re going to be here.”

There were food trucks, games, and prizes, but most importantly there were health services providing people with certain health needs.

“We have a diabetes screening program table that’s here where you can do blood pressure checks in the clinic,” Speedling said. “We can do screenings from the diabetes program. So we have those screenings as well as opportunities to learn more about hurricane preparedness response, HIV services are here. Our Environmental Health Division is here as well.”

