PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Drivers may soon have another roundabout to negotiate here in Bay County.

County Commissioners have approved the design phase for the proposed project at the intersection of County Road 2321 and Titus Road.

Transportation officials said the roundabout is a safer option than installing a traffic light.

The recent Titus Road extension has created new traffic problems for Bay County officials.

“On 2321 we’ve noticed that people who are coming off of the new Titus Road making a left to go north on 2321 are having some problems just due to congestion on the roadway to the speed of the roadway,” Bay County chief infrastructure officer Keith Bryant said.

Public works officials say they considered a traffic light. But in the end, they decided a round-a-bout would be best

“They have 75 percent less crashes than traditional intersections, less maintenance cost into the future for the county versus a signal as energize traffic signal they’re better at moving flow,” Bryant said.

However, roundabouts also have a number of downfalls.

“Well they’re prevalent across the country, around the world actually,” But we only have a few here. So people are still getting used to them,” Bryant said.

The roundabout at Northwest Florida Beach Airport opened earlier this year, and there have already been several crashes.

One resulted in significant damage to the airport sign.

One challenge engineers face is slowing down vehicles on the heavily traveled 55-mile-per-hour road.

“One of the advantages of a roundabout is it naturally reduces speed,” Bryant said. “That’s why it helps reduce collisions.”

With new housing developments popping up in the surrounding area Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said it is important to start planning now.

“It’s the growth we have in Bay County is very important that we, we work to stay ahead of it with our road projects and our underground utilities and trying to stay ahead of the growth curve,” Dozier said.

Dozier said they expect the design phase to take about a year.

Construction is estimated to cost around 2 million dollars.

Construction is estimated to take about a year, so the roundabout will be open in late 2025 or early 2026.