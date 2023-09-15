PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Friday, September 15th the Bay County Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual awards breakfast.

The breakfast is one of the events the chamber hosts during their Industry Appreciation Celebration month.

The awards that were given out today included Small Business, Manufacturer, and Newcomer of the Year.

Awards for business expansion and innovation were also handed out.

The chamber hosted this breakfast to show their appreciation for all the work local industries do in the county.

“The chamber truly believes in our local industry,” said Bay County Chamber of Commerce member Corbin McCall. “Today we gather here to celebrate and award those who have worked so hard to progress our economy and our community.”

Some of the winners this morning were the St. Joe Company, PCB Entertainment, The Natural Light, Fuel Mule Fillup, and Cramer Marine.