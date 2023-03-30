PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — T-rexes and polar bears traipsed down to downtown Panama City Thursday evening for the 10th annual Bay County Chamber of Commerce block party.

People dressed as dinosaurs lined up in a relay race in the event which lasted from 5-7 p.m.

Bay County Chamber of Commerce President Carol Roberts said 800-1,000 people showed up at the party.

She said it’s important for the Chamber of Commerce to hold a fun celebration for the community as Panama City continues to recover from Hurricane Michael and COVID-19.

“It’s beautiful weather, people are wanting to get out,” Roberts said. “You know, we were all closed up for COVID. The weather is changing for us finally, and so it’s just a great time to get out and visit with our neighbors and your fellow chamber members.”

Party-goers snacked on burgers, hot dogs, and ice cream.

They also enjoyed free drinks like water, soda, and beer from local breweries.