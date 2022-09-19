PANAMA CITY, Fla.(WMBB)- Bay County Chamber of Commerce recognized Maritech Machine for the service the company has given to the Bay County community.

Maritech Machine was created 31 years ago. The family-operated business started in boat repairs, like fishing, shrimp, and oil rig boats. From there the company evolved into making prototypes a reality.

Maritech Machine now produces precision fabricated parts for the department of defense, local military, oil and gasoline companies, and local customers.

“The parts we make for the department of defense and aerospace companies are life-critical,” said Vice President of Operations, Corbin McCall.” It is very important that everyone on the team understands that, and they really have. We have made it a mission to not only in our company but to also deliver to our customer, excellence.”

The Chamber of Commerce said each company that won an award represents the boost it gives our economy.

Maritech is looking to keep expanding and broadening their horizons. The company next step is competing nationally.

“I’m glad to share this award with everyone who works here; they’re very proud to receive it,” said McCall. There a lot of hard work that goes on that no one ever gets to see especially, because of the type of work we do for people, recognizing it makes the team feel special.”

Bay County Chamber of Commerce is recognizing five local companies to celebrate industry appreciation month and Channel New’s 13 will be highlighting each winner.