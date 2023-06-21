PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Animal Control, Emergency Management, and the University of Florida’s Extension are working together to raise awareness about taking care of pets during hurricanes.

Many residents have an evacuation plan or stocked up on supplies for their disaster kit, but you also do not want to forget about your pets.

Every time there is a hurricane we see heartbreaking videos of abandoned pets, stranded by flood water, being rescued from destroyed homes.

That story played out hundreds of times in 2018 after Hurricane Michael hit the Panhandle.

Bay County Animal Control Alone took in over 500 animals. Bay County Animal Control Division Manager Kathy Beatson says micro-chipping makes it much easier to reunite you with your pet.

“We had a lot of animals that didn’t have chips and ones that did though, it was kind of amazing because some of the animals that did have chips we tracked those chips back to the owner and we had one dog that was reunited with its family that’s been missing for four years,” said Beatson.

That’s just one of the tips you can learn this coming weekend.

They are sponsoring a pet-friendly event this Saturday. Besides chipping, Beatson says it is also important to have an evacuation plan for your little friends.

“You should have a hurricane kit for you just like you have one for your family. You should have one for your animals. And that can be like you could have a cat carrier that you use for your cat and in that carrier have its medical records. Anything a cat may need if it’s on any kind of special medication, you probably want to have some of that in there and then have a go bag that includes the food that they eat, some fresh water for them,” said Beatson.

The Hurricane Preparations for Pets event is this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Zollie Young Dog Park.

Chipping will not be available at the event but is available at Bay County Animal Control.

If you would like more information about this event, click here.