PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After more than two decades, baseball is officially back in the Cove.

Ball players, coaches, families, and friends all gathered at the newly rebuilt Sudduth Park for the first games of the season.

The park was a popular spot for baseball from the 50s to the late 90s before it sat dormant.

Hurricane Michael destroyed the ball field in 2018, which then provided Panama City the opportunity to use FEMA and insurance money to revitalize the park.

Crews broke ground on the $1.3 million project at the beginning of 2022 and cut the ribbon in late October.

Sudduth Seminoles Coach Chris Cramer said playing on this field as a kid is one of his favorite memories and he is overjoyed that his son now has the same opportunity.

“It’s hard to describe, but a lot of emotions are coming back,” Sudduth said. “I was talking with one of the other coaches that played with me back then, and we could remember our plays. We could remember the pop-ups, we could remember the home runs, we could remember all of them. So it all comes back.”

Sudduth Park now plays host to six recreational teams, from wee-ball up to 12u.