PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After two years of construction, the new Barbara W. Nelson Fine Arts Center at Bay High School will open in August.

Most people realize the importance of the new center.

“It’s very exciting that there is now a facility in downtown Panama City because as you know, after the storm, the city lost the venues that they had with the Martin Theater and also with the Civic Center,” Bay District Schools Deputy Superintendent of Development Gena Burgans said.

This facility costs around $15 million. Some of the money came from the Nelson family, which also supported the Gretchen Nelson Scott Fine Arts Center at Mosley High School.

Panama City paid $675,000 for the cost of demolishing the church across the street and building a parking lot. In return, the city gets to use the facility for city-sponsored and non-profit events with no rental fees.

“There will be plenty of people who want to bring their organization and their events to the fine arts center and so that’s what we’ve asked staff to put together our criteria for us to choose so that we can have an equitable use of the facility,” Panama City Commissioner Janice Lucas said.

The general public can also rent the space for $272 an hour. Students will always have priority.

“The district sits in that very first slot that they have the dates that are available to them, whether it’s a band concert, a choir concert, a tapping ceremony, student council, meeting,” Burgans said.

The city said they will schedule events as soon as they can.

“There are plenty of opportunities that people are already planning and they’re looking for a venue and for space and so if we don’t get the ball rolling, certainly they’ll be pushing us to do so,” Lucas said.

The new facility seats 700 people. The district will launch the online scheduling software on July 1. The grand opening on August 29 will be open to the public.