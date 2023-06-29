PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City officials are preparing for yet another public works project to improve the infrastructure.

They held a public meeting Thursday at the St. Andrews Episcopal Church to give residents a chance to see their plans for Baker Court.

Baker Court is a 4-block long street in St. Andrews. One block north of Beach Drive, running parallel to it.

The work includes replacing all underground utilities, repaving the streets, and adding a sidewalk.

Community members were able to ask the public works team and project engineers questions.

The response has been mostly positive, however, some residents worry about access to their properties during construction.

This project was delayed by Hurricane Michael but is now back on track.

“So we’re going to be finishing up plans. We’ll actually do another notification to everyone at 60% complete plans,” Panama City Commissioner Joshua Street told us. “Then we’ll hopefully have all the engineering and out to bid by the end of the year which means construction sometime in 2024. The very first part of it.”

Funding is coming from half-cent surtax revenue.

City officials will hold another public meeting on the Baker Court project once they’ve nearly finalized the plans.