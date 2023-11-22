PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands of people are getting ready to hit the road for holiday travel.

Whether you’re going 5 miles or 500 miles officials said the more cars on the road the more likely accidents are.

There are precautions you can take to help ensure you make it to your destination safely.

“Plan ahead, leave early, and be patient with the other traffic around you,” Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Jason King said.

Before you hit the road experts recommend you check your car.

“You should always check the basics,” the owner of Gagnon’s Tire and Auto Center Mike Gagnon said. “You want to make sure you’ve got oil in the engine. Check your oil; Look at the condition of it; Get it changed if it’s. Do you want to check your tire pressure? You want to check your wiper blades and all your lights.”

Gagnon said don’t wait till the last minute.

“Give it up two or three weeks before you’re going to go on your road trip to get your car checked out in case it needs something,” Gagnon said. “And be time to get that done.”

Once on the road, King said to be patient.

“People kind of in a hurry to get to their destination and the kind of drive like the destination that’s going to leave them,” King said. “And it’s been there for years, and I promise it will be there when you get there. Speed is a major contributor to crashes, distracted and aggressive driving.”

In addition to the distraction of more cars on the roadway, King said people tend to get distracted by things inside the car.

“Maybe a car full of kids and animals really taking your attention away, distracted you, frustrate you, and you kind of lose focus on your driving,” King said.

Click here for Florida Highway Patrol’s “Road Trip Checklist and Safety Tips”.