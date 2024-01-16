PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Lawyers delivered opening statements Tuesday afternoon in the trial of Kenneth Martinez. Martinez admits he hit and killed a 4-year-old Tennessee girl in the Breakfast Point Publix parking lot in March 2022, but he claims he didn’t know he’d hit a person.

The prosecution says pedestrians tried getting Martinez’s attention after he struck the girl.

“He ran the stop sign, going roughly 18 miles an hour,” Prosecutor Peter Overstreet said. “After the child was struck, three or four people were running after the truck, screaming, yelling and waving.”

The Anspah family, who was here vacationing from Nashville, had taken their kids to the shopping center to visit the pet store. The parents were in another store when the children tried to cross the parking lot. When the 4-year-old girl crossed, prosecutors say Martinez’s black F150 pick-up truck ran a stop sign and hit the child.

“The defendant struck. The front bumper made contact with her skull, instantly fracturing it, causing her brains to leave her skull. She immediately hit the ground,” Overstreet said. “The truck, dragging her ten feet, eventually ran over her body with the rear tire.”

Prosecutors say Martinez committed a horrific crime, but the defense doesn’t see it that way. They say what happened on March 29, 2022, was a tragic accident.

“The state’s evidence is going to attempt to paint a picture of a horrific crime rather than acknowledging what was an equally horrific accident,” Defense Attorney Keisha Rice said.

The defense says it’s going to be hard for the prosecution to prove that Martinez knew he hit the girl.

“He did not intentionally drive off and leave,” Rice said. “When you’ve seen all of the evidence, we believe that you will see that this is a tragic, tragic accident and find that Mr. Martinez is not guilty of this charge.”

Martinez is being charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate Martinez’s truck at his apartment using BAYROC. He was arrested and has been in custody since.