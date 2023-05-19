PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — 33 children died in the United States from heat stroke last year after being left inside a vehicle.

“It doesn’t take much time for not only the temperature within the environment to go up significantly, but also for the body’s mechanisms to compensate to rapidly compromise,” Ascension Sacred Heart Chief Medical Officer for Bay, Emerald Coast, and Gulf Mario Pulido said.

According to the National Highway Safety Association (NHSA), the temperature inside a car can rise 40 degrees in just 30 minutes.

Medical professionals said a baby’s temperature rises 3 to 5 times faster than adults.

“They just don’t have the capabilities to compensate as long,” Pulido said. “And once you start having that rapid rise in temperature, that’s when you’re going to start to have the organ injury. So they’ll become uptight, they’ll become less responsive.”

Heat stroke begins when the core temperature reaches about 104 degrees, when the number reaches 107, it’s usually fatal.

“Even cracking windows and running inside a store, running inside to see someone to come back is not advised that it just takes 10 or 15 minutes and you can have a true change in clinical status,” Pulido said.

There are a number of government safety campaigns to help prevent these tragedies, including one that recommends parents put their cell phones under the child safety seat, so they don’t forget either one.

“I just count them,” mother of twins Rashontrel Carter said. “One, two all the time.”

Anything to prevent another tragedy.