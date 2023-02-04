PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An art festival made for a very special occasion for several artists around the area.

The Art of the Possible Gallery Walk & Art Festival brought attention to not only the new and improved downtown Panama City but also to the talents of many people.

Nine downtown businesses and City Hall joined forces to showcase the abilities of people with disabilities. During the event, attendees could purchase a passport and get it stamped at the different locations and then enter a raffle.

Each place showcased an artist and their unique style. For instance, at Pyramid, a nonprofit art program, an artist showed off his artwork. At City Hall, a couple performed live music.

The event was named in honor of a man who showcased that disabilities don’t stop you from being an artist.

“We named it Art of the Possible because one of our co-founders of Pyramid, 28, almost 29 years ago of his favorite things to say was Art of the Possible,” Cindy Coleman said. “And he passed away last year so we named Art of the Possible after him as a tribute to him because he always loved our students so much and love their accomplishments and he always called it Art of the Possible and what they could achieve through the arts.”

All proceeds from Saturday’s art festival will benefit Pyramid. Funds are used to support the creativity of adults with disabilities.