Art murals in downtown Panama City add pops of color around town

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Historic downtown Panama City seems to have become the hottest spot for local artists to show off their work.

The “Welcome Wall” murals on Sixth Street are now complete.

It features work from local artists, including Bay Arts Alliance Executive Director Jayson Kretzer.

“I believe we started [the mural] close to March, and here we are, finally finished, super excited… Eight different local artists are featured on this wall,” Kretzer said. “It’s the first wall you see downtown, so you can expect color, and diversity of people down here, and we just love it.”

This now makes 12 completed murals in the city, with the first four scattered around downtown.

Butterflies mural by Cameron Moberg on the Center for the Arts

Hammerhead shark mural by Jessie Jennings near History Class Brewing Company

Honeybee mural by Heather Parker near Craft Beer Emporium

‘Keep Dancing” by George Baker the Third behind the Martin Theatre

The Bay Arts Alliance, Destination Panama City and the Bay County Chamber of Commerce teamed up to sponsor the 13th mural.

It will be a postcard-type mural on the Chamber of Commerce building, designed by local lettering artist Morgan Summers.

“Ever since we’ve seen her and started following her art, we’re like, ‘We’ve gotta get her art on one of these walls.’,” Kretzer said.

Kretzer said the Bay Arts Alliance is excited for the new mural because it will be the first specifically branded to the city.

“We’re gonna have more city-branded stuff, historic, military, community-themed type murals.”

He said seeing all of the new artwork in downtown makes him feel great.

“To be a part of the mural process as it’s gone, it has been just very rewarding, especially after the storm and getting to help be part of the rebuild,” Kretzer said. “I mean… obviously I can’t say enough to thank the community for allowing us to do it.”