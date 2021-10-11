Architecture firms to present designs for new performing arts center in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City commissioners will listen to presentations by four different architecture and engineering firms about plans for a new performing arts center.

The new building will replace the Marina Civic Center. It was destroyed by Hurricane Michael three years ago.

Four firms were chosen from Miami, Atlanta, Orlando and Boston. They will each give 45 minute presentations about their designs and plans for the new center.

A panel will evaluate and rank the firms, then recommend one firm to the Panama City Commission. The commission will make their decision in November.

The public is invited to attend the presentations at the Bay County Government Center on Friday, October 15. The presentations will start at 8:15 a.m.