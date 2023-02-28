PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners have awarded a contract for phase 2 of the Cherry Street renovation project in the Cove.

They selected Royal American’s bid for $5.27 million.

Phase 2 runs from Bonita Avenue to Tyndall Drive.

Crews will replace the water and sewer lines, build new sidewalks and resurface the road.

Royal American is already working on phase 1 from Beach Drive to Bonita Avenue.

A lot of the money will be coming from the state revolving fund because of the damages from heavy trucks hauling away storm debris.

“Until all those things get fixed, the different potholes, a lot of things in roads that people don’t even realize that were caused by the storm with tree roots and all that, all that’s going to be fixed,” Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said. “We’re excited and I’m sure they’ll be excited to have that done.”

Plans call for a multi-use path and the street will be narrower. Officials and residents hope that will slow down traffic.