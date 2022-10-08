PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Four years ago Hurricane Michael and the pandemic put a stop to many events. On Saturday, one of those events finally made its return to Panama City.

The Down Syndrome Association of the Emerald Coast hosted its annual buddy walk.

The community came together to raise money for a great cause and enjoy the beautiful weather while they walked around Tommy Oliver Stadium.

Participants received free food, listened to live music, played games, and received a medal when they crossed the finish line.

The event was a great time for friends to finally be together again.

“It’s a great feeling to see everybody out here having a good time and they get to see their friends,” board member Tony Super said. “You see them laughing and hugging, and dancing. We got all kinds of games over here, bounce house, cornhole games. They’re just out having a good time with their friends.”

For one family this event was a homecoming after being displaced by Hurricane Michael and they enjoyed every minute of Saturday’s event.

“My favorite part about today is the bonds, the bonds people, have the friendships, some of these parents I’ve known for 20 years,” former Panama City resident Kim Striplin said. “We’ve just grown up together, we’re seeing our children grow up together and we’ve been to events together, we’ve supported each other, we’ve raised money together and we just have a good time everywhere we go.”

Click here to learn more about the down syndrome association of emerald coast