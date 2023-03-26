PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Annie’s Hideaway Pub held its’ second annual Crawfish Challenge Saturday afternoon.

What started as a rivalry between friends has become a benefit for kids.

Seven teams participated from around Bay County.

Of the seven teams that competed this year, the Crawfish Kings took home both the people’s choice and first place overall.

The four-man teams say what they are genuinely proud of is the organization the proceeds go towards.

“We said, let’s do more than a challenge between friends,” the Crawfish Kings said. “Let’s do this for the community. We ended up getting seven teams to compete this year. And hopefully last year we donated $7,000 to Gulf Coast Children Advocacy. We’re hoping to exceed that this year.”

