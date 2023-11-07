PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Anchorage Children’s Home received a big financial boost on Tuesday.

Anchorage staff said the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints $61,000 donation will go to improvement projects in their teenage ward.

“Hidle House is our emergency shelter for ages 10 to 17 youth, male and female that need a safe place to go whether they’re removed for abuse or neglect, facing the challenges of homelessness, or they might be runaways,” said Anchorage Children’s Home Development Director Brooke Ballard. “We also offer services to children in foster care.”

Anchorage leaders realized they needed a generator after Hurricane Michael. They also need commercial washing machines and outdoor lighting for their recreational area. Anchorage worked hard on the grant application process to put themselves in a good position.

“We started working on this process about a year ago and started getting everything in place,” said Ballard. “I was super excited and grateful to hear that they had approved our request and that we are going to partner and work on different projects going forward.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Lynn Haven ward Bishop Joe Gainer says their mission is to help their neighbors.

“I think it’s super important for us as members of the church and members of the community to be cognizant and aware of that and try to do everything we can to lighten one another’s burdens and make their lives just a little bit better if we can,” said Gainer. “Hopefully this helps just a little bit in their mission.”

