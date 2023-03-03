PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Three people who dedicate their lives to serving the Panama City community, were honored Friday evening by local veterans.

Each year American Legion post 392 recognizes a teacher, firefighter, and police officer that have made an exceptional difference in the community.

American Legion member Stephen Mihal said this year’s recipients truly are exceptional.

“They’re outstanding citizens of our community,” Mihal said. “They’re professionals in their field and highly recommended by their leadership and their peers as you can see by all the folks that come out tonight.”

Legion members honored Nicolette Baumgard as teacher of the year. Deborah Smith is the firefighter of the year. And Sgt. Jared Hicks as law enforcement of the year.

Each received $392 from American Legion post 392.