PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department said they responded to a bomb threat on Florida State University — Panama City on Thursday.

Both the Panama City campus and Tallahassee campus reportedly received bomb threats.

After an investigation, law enforcement sent the all-clear and said there is no imminent threat.

The university is open but classes for Thursday have been canceled.

This is a developing story, and we will report more information as it becomes available.