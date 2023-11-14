PANAMA CITY, Fl. (WMBB) — An Alabama man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he stabbed a correctional officer, state prosecutors said this week.

On November 8, a Santa Rosa jury found 29-year-old Marquise Pollock guilty of aggravated battery on a Law Enforcement officer. Prosecutors with Ginger Bowden Madden’s office said that on September 7, 2020, Pollock armed himself with a homemade weapon and stabbed a correctional officer at the Santa Rosa Correctional Institute multiple times. He was charged with battery on law enforcement, possession of contraband in a prison, and resisting an officer with violence.

Pollock was already serving a life sentence for a robbery committed in Palm Beach, Florida.