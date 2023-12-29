BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – An Alabama man is in the Bay County Jail facing child sex charges.

The suspect identified as 54-year-old, Michael Butts charged with lewd or lascivious molestation of a child under 12 years old. Butts is a registered sex predator out of Florida.

According to the Springfield Police Department, earlier this month, the victim revealed that Butts had touched her underneath her undergarments. She added that Butts forced her hands down his pants. The incident occurred back in October at the victim’s home in Springfield.

Butts also molested the victim’s mother when she was 7 years old, police said.

Butts is being held on a $500,000 bond and ordered to have no contact with the victim.