PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Salvation Army is in the middle of its Empty Stocking Fundraiser. The money raised will be used to buy toys for underprivileged kids this Christmas.

The goal this year is $200,000 and they’re going to need a lot of help to get there.

“This will be our 40th anniversary, so it’s been in this community since 1983,” Panama City Salvation Army Corps Officer Arnaldo Pena said. “We do it every year. And the reason behind it is we provide children with toys and things that they need for Christmas.”

The Salvation Army hopes to provide toys to 12,000 local children, but the Empty Stocking Fund also helps fund Salvation Army projects all year long. It’s a cause that’s near and dear to the heart of Steve Smith and his family.

“It’s important for us to all come together as a community,” Smith said. “We feel like this is a good way for us to give back to the people that support us.”

Smith owns the three Ace Hardware stores here in Bay County. For the last few years, he’s been a large supporter of the Empty Stocking Fund.

“We do what we call a round-up campaign to where when you purchase something, you round-up to the next dollar. If it’s $4.37, then you would round up $0.63 to and that $0.63 would go to the Empty Stocking Fund. On top of that, we match whatever we collect at the end.”

Last year the spare change that customers donated at the Ace stores in Lynn Haven, Panama City and Panama City Beach added up to thousands of dollars.

“We are so grateful to be in this community,” Pena said. “This is a giving community and people step up and give us money so we can provide for those less fortunate, especially during the holidays.”

Smith says the Ace stores will begin rounding-up tomorrow on December 1-24.

You can also donate online, or you can drop off a check in the lobby of co-sponsor Bill Cramer Chevrolet on West 23rd Street.