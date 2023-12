PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Saturday afternoon, an accident on Frankford Avenue between 15th and 16th Street caused road closures.

The incident involved a driver traveling north losing control of their vehicle, hitting a telephone pole, shortly after 3 pm.

Police say, there are no life-threatening injuries and the vehicle was immediately removed.

Florida Power and Light workers were quickly on the scene making repairs.

Drivers are asked to take an alternative route, police said.