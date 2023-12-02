CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — For many, the holidays mean lavish meals with family and friends.

The High Praise Church in Panama City helped make this possible for thousands on Saturday.

The parish gave away thousands of pounds of food for holiday meals

The first car arrived at High Praise Church at 3 a.m. Saturday morning to secure their spot in line for free groceries.

By the time the giveaway started at 9 a.m., The line of cars stretched into the road.

“As you come through the line, people are getting an assortment of fresh fruits and veggies,” High Praise Church’s Lead Paster Joshua Gay said. “They’re getting meat, they’re getting bread, are getting cookies and crackers and just all sorts of stuff. To help feed them and their families.”

Over a hundred volunteers from the church and community worked together to bag, deliver, and load groceries.

One of the youngest volunteers was 10-year-old Karsen McFann.

“Um, I always wanted to do something like this because I want to give back to other people and stuff,” McFann said.

Karsen is a part of the ‘Guys in Ties’ a program started by Callaway Elementary School Counselor Easton Berry.

Berry is part of High Praise Church and invited the group to help hand out groceries

“Show them that there’s more to life than showing up to school or showing up to the ball field and being able to give back to your community,” Berry said.

Throughout the day volunteers gave out 15,000 pounds of food which adds up to over $50,000.

Recipients said they are grateful for High Paise Church.

“Honestly, food is so expensive this time of year,” recipient Crystal Gandy said. “I have three children at home and it’s been rough this year. So I’m thankful and praise God for everything.”

“It’s just a blessing to help my kids,” recipient Dana Hobbs said. “I mean, you guys are amazing in trying to help people out. It’s really a blessing. And we really need it.

High Praise Church Leaders said they plan on making the grocery giveaway an annual event… And may even do it during other times of the year.