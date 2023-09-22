PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) – Men who are dealing with drug or alcohol addiction have a new place to turn for help.

Chemical Addictions Recovery Center, or C.A.R.E, has opened a new men’s recovery center in Panama City. It’s called the Bartel’s Wellness Center. It’s named after Dr. Rick Bartel, a big benefactor of care and supporter of men’s recovery.

The new center has been in the works for 7 years. It’s a wonderful tribute to Dr. Bartel who died in 2018.

“We have men already here in their program that are going through the program already, so we’ve already got it operational. It’s up and running,” said C.A.R.E Board of Directors President Reverend Joe Atkinson. “It’s just doing tremendous things in the lives of men.”

The center is located on Highway 389 near Mosley Drive. It is already treating patients.