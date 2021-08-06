A new beginning for Destination PC

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Friday marks a new beginning for Destination Panama City as they welcome the community into their new building on West Beach Drive.

The agency had to rebuild after their building was destroyed in Hurricane Michael.

This space will be a hub for tourists to learn about the area as well as an event space for the public to rent out.

Jenifer Vigil, the president and CEO of Destination PC, said it feels surreal to see the finished product and this is something the city should be proud of.

“I can’t believe we went from on paper to real life,” Vigil said. “It’s been an amazing process and it’s so nice to see a dream and a vision you have come to reality.”

She said one of the best parts about this project is they did it all debt-free. 

Hundreds of people came out to support Destination PC for the start of their new chapter.

