PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On this day in 1909, the City of Panama City was officially incorporated.

Wednesday is the 113th anniversary.

When Panama City was first developed in 1887 it was called Park Resort.

“Demorest and Jenks were the first two gentlemen to develop the town and the name gives an idea of what they intended the development to be. They had a park in mind that we are standing on the edge of now,” Bay County Historical Society Vice President Bob Hurst said.

That park is McKenzie Park which was intended to be a focal point of the town.

The park sits adjacent to the first mayor of Panama City Robert L. Mckenzie’s home.

Hurst said early developers envisioned the city to be a summer resort for northerners.



“Founders of Panama City asked the president of the railroad company what do you think the name of this town should be? The railroad man had his sights on developing a shipping lane between here and the Panama Canal which had just been completed. So he said why not name it Panama City? And that’s how the story goes,” Hurst said.

That man was George Mortimer West.

Hurst said the city thrived as a resort town until the government built the Hathaway Bridge in the late 1920s.



“There were many hotels all over the downtown just about every corner had a hotel at one time people would come here and take boats out fishing,” Hurst said. “The railroad had a boat that would take people on excursions out to Shell Island that’s where you would go if you wanted to go to the beach you didn’t have a bridge, you didn’t have Hathaway Bridge so no one could get there at the time.”

Panama City was officially incorporated in 1909.

When the state legislature created Bay County in 1913, lawmakers named Panama City as the county seat over Lynn Haven, Millville, and St. Andrews, which were all bigger.

To celebrate the anniversary History Class will be serving a special beer called the G.M. West Table Beer made from an original recipe from the 1800s.