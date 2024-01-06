PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —The Goshen Evangelistic Ministries are helping the Bay County community far beyond their calling.

In addition to being part of one of the poorest communities in Bay County, the church’s Founder Phyllis Grier said the 32401 community has the highest number of third graders that cannot read.

Grier recognized this and applied for the Florida Child Initiative Grant. She said right they are still in the planning stage, but she’s confident it will have a big impact on the community.

“It is going to be required that we connect with the school board in order that we can find the children who need assistance,” Grier said. “We’re not replacing Bay but we want to be an addition to it. And we will advertise for those who are unable to read or having problems with literacy so that we can help them.”

Grier said the grant can be up to $1.2 million.

