BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – A local artist is finally reopening his doors after three years.

Paul Brent is known worldwide for his beach and nature oil and watercolor paintings. Soon the public can enjoy them in person once again.

“We first built our gallery at 5th and beach drive in 1990,” Brent said.

That was where Brent’s gallery was until it caught fire in 2019. The gallery was under construction after it was heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael the year before.

“And there was an electrical fire caused by a miswired wiring during construction and the entire building burnt down,” Brent said.

Fortunately, all of Brent’s artwork was ok because it was moved out of the building before construction. But Brent was forced to start over. And it took some time to find the right building.

Now, almost three years later, he has set up shop in the 500 block of Grace Avenue in downtown Panama City.

“It’ll be great to have people come back in and see my work,” Brent said. “We thought that it would be open this past Christmas but it didn’t happen.”

After a long wait, Brent and his family are proud to be putting the finishing touches on the new gallery. He has even added more paintings to the walls than before.

“As you move farther away from it, it’s more detailed, and when you get up close, it’s very very loose,” Brent said.

Brent said the only problem now is finding enough space for each piece at his Grace Avenue gallery.

Paul Brents gallery opens Saturday, March 19 at 11 a.m. It coincides with the Bay Arts Alliance’s FLluxe Arts Festival in downtown Panama City.