PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —- Bay County Commissioners have voted to move a pipe that carries the county’s reserve water supply.

The raw water line is mounted on the side of the Deer Point Dam bridge.

But County officials feel burying it underground where it will be better protected.

The project will cost more than $4.5 million.

Jacksonville-based TB Landmark Construction won the contract to do the work.

“We’ll have equal quality of water and just be a safer system, safer for our Any time you take a pipe that’s attached to a bridge and you can go underground with it, it’s a better situation,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said. “It just makes it makes it better all the way around for that water system.”

The project will not interrupt water service or traffic. Construction is expected to start next year.