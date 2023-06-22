PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Crews are working hard to have the Panama City marina ready in time for the 4th of July fireworks celebration.

In less than two weeks, the t-dock portion will re-open to the public for the first time since Hurricane Michael.

“We’ve got a fence around the whole place, we’ve got gravel down so you can walk and ultimately, we’re going to even be able to drive out here, we’ve got solar lights which are going to light the whole place up,” Panama City Mayor Doc Rohan said.

The walkway will be protected by bollards around the edges to keep pedestrians safe.

“The whole place is going to connect actually over to Destination Panama City so you’re going to be able to start over there, walk around the whole place, and then go back to Destination and what they’ve done is they put this plastic grid down and then rocks on top of the grid,” Rohan said.

There is also open green space down the middle of the t-dock, providing room for recreation and relaxation.

“This is for Panama City, it’s the identity of downtown and it’s the epitome of being a people place and that’s just what we want it to be,” Rohan said.

Relocating the 9/11 memorial turned into a hot topic during the recent city elections but it appears it will be staying on the marina.

“We’re going to keep it right down here, we’re rebuilding it, we’re putting it back together, Old Glory is waving in the distance now and Old Glory will be here on the 4th of July,” Rohan said.

The repair will cost about $2,500. That doesn’t include replacing two of the monument’s four benches, which will take place in the future.

This is just the initial stage of the marina rebuild. The city will hold a public meeting on July 27 to hear more ideas from residents.