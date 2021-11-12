7th annual Public Eye Soar brings art to Panama City area

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– It’s a bird, it’s a plane, no, it’s art illuminating the Panama City skyline with imagery from all corners of the globe.

The 7th annual Public Eye Soar projection festival will be held Nov. 12-13 at Gulf Coast State College from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Since the events conception in 2014, the event has worked with hundreds of artists from over 40 countries.

“We started off with 40 artists and now we have 150 artists this year. 85% of which are local artists. The youngest is seven years old,” said co-organizer, Margaret Webster.

She said the biggest thrill is of the event is that it is often the first space for artists to share their work.

“Our whole idea is to give artists a platform to promote their artwork,” she said.

This is a free festival that features projected art and animation. The event was open for all artists to submit their work to be showcased on the side of the buildings at Gulf Coast State College.

“The blank walls at the campus are a perfect canvas for art to be displayed,” said Jason Hedden, the Chair for Visual and Performing Arts at Gulf Coast State College.

The event this year will also be interactive and give attendees the opportunity to hear live music, see artists create their work, and also partake in creating their own personal art.

Public Eye Soar is a free gift to the community and runs solely on donations. There will also be virtual tip jars at the event so you can tip artists for their work.