PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Boys and Girls Club of Bay County is hosting its yearly Christmas tree lot.

Across from Bill Cramer Chevrolet on 23rd Street is a sea of trees.

This is the 34th annual event for the Bill ‘H’ Haisten Christmas tree lot.

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., They’ll be open for business until the last tree is sold.

All 600 of the premium Frazier fir trees are shipped straight from North Carolina.

“So if you’re questioning whether or not to buy a real tree versus an artificial tree, I suggest you come down to the line. Artificial trees do not smell like these. This smells so wonderful when you come into your house from a long day’s work and you smell a fresh Christmas tree, there’s nothing like it,” said Boys and Girls Club of Bay County C.E.O. Hank Hill

They’re expecting to get a fresh shipment of trees on Nov. 29.

However, Hill says it’s best to come early because these trees are selling fast.

All proceeds will be going to help fund The Boys and Girls Club of Bay County.

If you would like to volunteer at the Christmas tree lot click here.