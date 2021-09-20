33rd Annual Oktoberfest to take place this weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Dust off your lederhosen and get ready for Historic Downtown Panama City’s 33rd Annual Oktoberfest.

The free event will take place Saturday, September 25th, from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Harrison Avenue. The event offers fun for the whole family and will include craft booths, face painting, as well as live music, craft beer tasting and seasonal and food booths with authentic German cuisine.

There will also be a beer tasting event on Friday, starting at 6:00 p.m. That event will take place at 101 West Beach Drive Panama City, FL 32401. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased here.

Jenn Vigil, CEO for Destination Panama City said they are also incorporating something new this year to help local non-profits.

“We are creating these instagrammable art pieces out of hay bales to bring awareness to local non-profits in the area. Each business partnered with a different non-profit to create these designs,” Vigil said.

Starting Friday, attendees will be able to cast a vote at the business for the competition to see which hay bale is the best decorated. The votes will be cast in the form of a donation to benefit the non-profit.