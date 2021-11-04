32nd annual Holly Fair to take place Nov. 11-14

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Junior League of Panama City is holding Holly Fair, one of its staple events, Nov. 11-14 at the Edgewater Beach Resort in Panama City Beach.

This is the 32nd year of the event, and some of the highlights include the preview party on Nov. 11, where there will be a live and silent auction. There is also a champagne brunch before the shopping event on Nov. 12, along with opportunities for kids to meet with Santa Claus.

“This year, 60 vendors will be coming from all over the country for our holiday shopping event,” said event chair Rebecca Windham.

There will also be gift wrapping available by donation so the items you purchase can be ready to put under the tree.

The price for the preview party is $60, the champagne brunch tickets are $25, and general admission tickets for shopping is $10. Tickets can be purchased here or at the door.

100% of the proceeds go to support the Junior League of Panama City and their commitment to improving the lives of women and children in Bay County. Their mission is to develop the potential of women and improve the well-being of the community through action and trained volunteers.