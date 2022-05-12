PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After almost two years of detours and inconveniences, local drivers can once again use 23rd Street Plaza.

Panama City officials reopened the roadway to traffic Thursday morning.

It’s safe to say it’s been a frustrating past two years for residents and businesses near the 23rd Street Plaza.

But on Thursday, all of that changed.

After Hurricane Sally washed out the 23rd Street Plaza roadway back in September 2020, the city had to shut down the road for safety concerns.

“This has been something that’s always on my mind,” Ward 3 Commissioner Billy Rader said. “I live right over here and I shop at Publix, and I shop over here at Stanford Station and different places, and it’s always on my mind. I go to bed thinking about it: we’ve got to get it done.”

Commissioner Rader said the project couldn’t be just a Band-aid to the problem.

The city needed to do it right.

“The infrastructure of this project is superior to what was in it before, the old corrugated pipe… This will last,” he said. “It’s supposed to last for a hundred years. It’s concrete.”

Commissioner Rader said not only is it better than before, but it’s also safer.

Residents and businesses in the area said they are thankful for that.

“It was very scary, it was very inconvenient,” local business owner Randy Williams said. “For us, being here just through the week… but the people who live in the subdivision behind us, you know, it had to be frustrating for them. They dealt with it on a daily basis. So it’s a big part of this area, and we’re glad it’s back open.”

Construction workers still have some finishing touches on the project.