PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Wednesday after 6 p.m., Panama City Police responded to a traffic crash on West 23rd Street resulting in the death of one person.

A man riding a motorcycle was heading East on 23rd Street. A driver in a vehicle was pulling out of the Outback Steakhouse parking lot into the path of the motorcycle, according to police.

The motorcyclist died on the scene.

All traffic on 23rd from State Avenue to Stanford Road will be under investigation for about 5 hours, officials said.

Officials urge drivers to avoid that area, as the road is expected to reopen after 11 p.m.