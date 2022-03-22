PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City reached a milestone in the 23rd Street Plaza improvement project.

When Hurricane Sally swept through the area in September of 2020, it left behind some cracks.

More specifically— literal cracks in the road and stormwater drainage pipes.

“We noticed a deficiency shortly before the roadway collapsed and so we’ve been working on it since then,” Assistant City Manager Jared Jones said.

Jones said construction workers are installing two rows of concrete box culverts.

“Prior to installing the concrete box culverts, we had corrugated metal pipe,” he said. “Knowing that we’re going back in a way that’s bigger and better and more resilient for future storms is a great feeling.”

The double-barreled infrastructure will reportedly last up to 100 years: a modern-day improvement, according to officials.

“It’ll make sure what happened after Hurricane Sally never happens again,” Jones said. “There’s increased capacity for water to flow, and box culverts aren’t subject to corrosive factors like a corrugated metal pipe would be.”

The project is 75 percent funded by the FEMA Public Assistance program. The rest is covered by the city and state.

Commissioner Billy Rader, who represents Ward 3, said the repairs were a long time coming.

“It’s not been easy… Everybody’s had to just be patient,” Rader said. “Good things come to those who wait.”

Jones said the city has faced some setbacks with the project, including product delays due to COVID-19 and inclement weather.

However, the roadway is set to be re-opened in mid-May.