PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 2023 PetSmart National Adoption Week event is hosted by two local non-profit organizations that want their cats and dogs to find a forever home.

Finding pets a loving family is a difficult yet fulfilling task. PetSmart National Adoption Week starts from Jul. 10 through Jul. 16 and makes sure people coming in leave with a furry companion.

Nine Lives Kitty Recuse and Castaway for Cats and Dogs are non-profit foster organizations that provided animals in hopes every cat and dog walk out with their new best friend.

“This is awesome. This is all over. Not just at this PetSmart or PetSmart on the beach. This is all PetSmart coming together to try and get as many fur babies adopted in their forever home as possible,” said Castaway for Cats and Dogs volunteer Cheryl Murphy.

Throughout the week, Panama City PetSmart got over 20 cats and dogs adopted by different families in the Bay County area.

“We spay and neuter, we give them microchips, vaccines, fecal tests. They have leukemia tests FEVL tests, and heartworm tests. So we’re making sure that they’re fully vaccinated when they leave our facility, that they also are living with flea medication as well because that’s very important in the state of Florida,” said Murphy.

The pet adoption fee is only $100 and covers all of the cats’ and dogs’ basic medical requirements before they can be sent to their new home.

“It’s been a pretty good week. I know our partners, our other cat rescues have been here, too, and they’ve been they’ve been lucky getting cats out. I’m really pleased. A lot of people, we do a pretty good background on them. We don’t just give them away to anybody,” said Nine Lives Kitty Rescue volunteer Bill McCurdy.

The event ended at 2 p.m. Sunday. If you missed your chance, you could still adopt at a later time from Nine Lives Kitty Rescue and Castaway for Cats and Dogs.

“God bless you. And hopefully, there are many more just like you because there are so many poor animals needing help,” said volunteer Carol Glayre

To donate to Nine Lives Kitty Rescue click here and to adopt click here.

To donate to Castaway for Cats and Dogs, visit their PayPal page or their Facebook page.

