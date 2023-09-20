PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The St. Andrew Bay Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is celebrating this week, spreading public awareness about the importance of the Constitution.

September 17- 23 is National Constitution Week.

The group held its annual luncheon today, where they honored America’s 81,000 POW’s and MIA service members.

“Try to promote the constitution and what it means to our community through outreach to schools, libraries, and the community at large, through billboards, the market, the art theater, and so on,” said NSDAR St. Andrew Bay Chapter Regent Shelli Hampton.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned Congress to create Constitution Week in 1955.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into law on Aug. 2, 1956.

More than 3,000 DAR chapters now celebrate the historical week nationwide.