PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police arrested an 18-year-old accused of stabbing a man on Friday.

Investigators said they responded to a stabbing at a motel in the 4400 block of Highway 98.

According to arrest records, 18-year-old Angel Lopez got into an altercation with the victim. During the course of the fight, investigators said Lopez stabbed the victim in his right side near the ribs with a cooking knife.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

Lopez was arrested and charged with aggravated battery.