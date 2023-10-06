PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Someone can become an instant billionaire tomorrow night.

The $1.4 billion Powerball is the 5th biggest jackpot in the world. People across the state are buying tickets at $2 a piece, hoping they have the winning numbers.

“I’d call my cardiothoracic surgeon. I’d have a heart attack, I’m sure. I don’t know what I would do,” said Panama City resident Ed Kelly

According to the Florida Lottery website, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds seem slim, but that’s not stopping Panama City residents from trying their luck. There have been 11 winning Powerball jackpot tickets sold in Florida since 2009, and locals are hoping they’re holding the 12th.

“I probably would have a surf shop. I’ve never seen a black guy with a surf shop,” said Panama City resident Kenneth Quixote Caldwell. “Try to inspire some young kids, young men, young women to do better with their lives. It’s a lot to get in trouble. If I hit this, I’m going to make some changes.”

Whoever the lucky Powerball winner is, they shouldn’t expect a check for $1.4 billion.

They’ll have the choice of receiving the total amount in annual payments spread over the next 30 years or taking a one-time lump sum payment of about $643,700,000 before taxes. No matter how you collect your winnings, in the end, it’s all about keeping some of it for the future

“Keep the money flowing. Invest in stocks and stuff. Invest in some things I believe in. I might add some gold teeth in or something.”

Powerball numbers will be drawn tomorrow night. If there are no winners, the jackpot will roll over to Monday night’s drawing.