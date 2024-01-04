BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Thursday, The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested a local teacher and charged him with multiple sex offenses against a child.

The suspect was identified as 38-year-old, Lindsey Robert Stuart of Panama City.

On January 2, the student admitted to involvement in a lengthy relationship with Stuart which began when she was in eighth grade, according to a news release. The student told investigators Stuart engaged in sexual intercourse with her at the school during school hours, deputies wrote. Stuart added he would pick her up from her house to have sex with her.

Deputies also found several pages of handwritten letters from Stuart stating he was “in love” with the student and having physical intimacy with the student, according to a media release.

Stuart was charged with offenses against students by an authority figure, sexual battery by a person in custodial authority (x2), and lewd or lascivious battery.

He was booked into the Bay County Jail where he is awaiting first appearances.

Bay County District School says they are deeply troubled to learn of the recent arrest of a teacher within our district. Upon receiving information about the arrest, the Superintendent took immediate and decisive action to ensure the employee would not be returning to any of the BDS campuses.