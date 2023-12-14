BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Symphony Orchestra will host their annual “Holiday by the Bay” concert this weekend.

The Panama City Symphony is in its 28th season performing orchestral music to engage and entertain audiences of all ages.

“This is our wonderful annual tradition,” Conductor and Musical Director Sergey Bogza said.

“This concert will have over 19 pieces, and in the middle of the program, we have a special episode for children specifically,” Bogza said.

The concert will be Saturday, Dec. 16 at the Barbara W. Nelson Fine Arts Center, located at 1200 Harrison Avenue, on the Bay High School campus.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

