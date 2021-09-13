Panama City Smiles offering free services during ‘Free Dental Day’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Smiles is hosting a Free Dentistry Day event on Saturday, Sept. 18 at their location on Harrison Avenue.

During the event, cleanings, fillings and extractions will be provided to patients for free between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 1022 Harrison Ave. Patients will be first come first serve.

According to Dr. Anishkumar Patel and Dr. Allen Benzenhafer, there is increasing evidence that links oral health to overall health and well-being. They said this event will help educate patients on the importance of dental health and will provide help to those who do not have dental insurance.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday.

For more information, call (850)-763-8788 or watch our interview from News 13 This Morning.